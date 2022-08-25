Fallen hay bale seriously injures 9-year-old girl in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after a large hay bale fell on her.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a barn on Sunny Road in the Township of Eden. Authorities say three children were chasing after kittens in the barn.

Two of the children climbed up onto two large hay bales that were stacked on top of one another while the 9-year-old girl remained on the ground level. The hay bales tipped over, trapping the girl. Two adults were able to remove the child from underneath the hay bale.

A ThedaStar medical helicopter flew the girl to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said the incident is not considered suspicious and none of the other children were injured.