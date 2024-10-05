Fall into fun this weekend; events and things to do to get in the fall spirit

Sitting at home but want to enjoy the beautiful weather before it's cold outside?

Here is a list of things to do this weekend to get into the fall spirit!

Saturday, Oct 5:

Northwest Side Autumn Harvest Festival:

When : 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m

Where: Berea Lutheran Church, 4873 N. 107th St.

What to expect: This is a free family-friendly event, food will be available along with games, face painting, and more.

Halloween Glen:

When: Visit their website to see time slots

Where: Hawthorn Glen Outdoor Education Center, 1130 N. 60th St.

What to expect: This year's theme is 'Halloween Glen: Myths and Mysteries.' Take a hike while learning about the world around us.

Fall Street Festiva l:

When: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Port Washington, Franklin St. Port Washington

What to expect: Celebrate fall with live music, a vintage motorcycle show, food and drink booths, and much more!

Oktoberfest at on Tap :

When: Starts at 12 p.m.

Where: On Tap, 1203 N 10th St

What to expect: A day full of festivities including, a pretzel eating contest and a live polka band.

Sunday, Oct. 6:

Cedarburg Oktoberfest:

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Cedarburg, W63N641 Washington Ave.

What to expect: Live music, booths full of souvenirs and tasty treats, and more!

Fall Festival of Ale:

When: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Lakefront Brewery, 1872 North Commerce St.

What to expect: Celebrate fall with food and drinks, you will find 30 plus vendors including 5 independent food trucks.

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon:

When: The race starts at 7:00 a.m.

Where: Visit the marathon website to see recommended spectator viewing areas.

What to expect: Cheer on your friends and family as they run along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Fall Food Truck Frenzy:

When: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Milton Vretenar Memorial Park, 4230 S Kirkwood Ave.

What to expect: Food trucks will be available of course! There will also be pumpkin painting and live music.

