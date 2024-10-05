Fall into fun this weekend; events and things to do to get in the fall spirit

Sitting at home but want to enjoy the beautiful weather before it's cold outside?
Here is a list of things to do this weekend to get into the fall spirit!
Saturday, Oct 5:
Northwest Side Autumn Harvest Festival:
When: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m
Where: Berea Lutheran Church, 4873 N. 107th St.
What to expect: This is a free family-friendly event, food will be available along with games, face painting, and more.
Halloween Glen:
When: Visit their website to see time slots
Where: Hawthorn Glen Outdoor Education Center, 1130 N. 60th St.
What to expect: This year's theme is 'Halloween Glen: Myths and Mysteries.' Take a hike while learning about the world around us.
Fall Street Festival:
When: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Port Washington, Franklin St. Port Washington
What to expect: Celebrate fall with live music, a vintage motorcycle show, food and drink booths, and much more!
Oktoberfest at on Tap:
When: Starts at 12 p.m.
Where: On Tap, 1203 N 10th St
What to expect: A day full of festivities including, a pretzel eating contest and a live polka band.
Sunday, Oct. 6:
Cedarburg Oktoberfest:
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Cedarburg, W63N641 Washington Ave.
What to expect: Live music, booths full of souvenirs and tasty treats, and more!
Fall Festival of Ale:
When: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Lakefront Brewery, 1872 North Commerce St.
What to expect: Celebrate fall with food and drinks, you will find 30 plus vendors including 5 independent food trucks.
Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon:
When: The race starts at 7:00 a.m.
Where: Visit the marathon website to see recommended spectator viewing areas.
What to expect: Cheer on your friends and family as they run along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Fall Food Truck Frenzy:
When: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Milton Vretenar Memorial Park, 4230 S Kirkwood Ave.
What to expect: Food trucks will be available of course! There will also be pumpkin painting and live music.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.