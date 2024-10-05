Watch Now
Fall into fun this weekend; events and things to do to get in the fall spirit

Autumn Fallen Dry Maple Leaves
Jack Roper
Sitting at home but want to enjoy the beautiful weather before it's cold outside?

Here is a list of things to do this weekend to get into the fall spirit!

Saturday, Oct 5:

Northwest Side Autumn Harvest Festival:
When: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m
Where: Berea Lutheran Church, 4873 N. 107th St.
What to expect: This is a free family-friendly event, food will be available along with games, face painting, and more.

Halloween Glen:
When: Visit their website to see time slots
Where: Hawthorn Glen Outdoor Education Center, 1130 N. 60th St.
What to expect: This year's theme is 'Halloween Glen: Myths and Mysteries.' Take a hike while learning about the world around us.

Fall Street Festival:
When: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Port Washington, Franklin St. Port Washington
What to expect: Celebrate fall with live music, a vintage motorcycle show, food and drink booths, and much more!

Oktoberfest at on Tap:
When: Starts at 12 p.m.
Where: On Tap, 1203 N 10th St
What to expect: A day full of festivities including, a pretzel eating contest and a live polka band.

Sunday, Oct. 6:

Cedarburg Oktoberfest:
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Cedarburg, W63N641 Washington Ave.
What to expect: Live music, booths full of souvenirs and tasty treats, and more!

Fall Festival of Ale:
When: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Lakefront Brewery, 1872 North Commerce St.
What to expect: Celebrate fall with food and drinks, you will find 30 plus vendors including 5 independent food trucks.

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon:
When: The race starts at 7:00 a.m.
Where: Visit the marathon website to see recommended spectator viewing areas.
What to expect: Cheer on your friends and family as they run along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Fall Food Truck Frenzy:
When: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Milton Vretenar Memorial Park, 4230 S Kirkwood Ave.
What to expect: Food trucks will be available of course! There will also be pumpkin painting and live music.

