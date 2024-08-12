Fair-goers celebrate years of tradition at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis — The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair wrapped up Sunday, and fair-goers were filled with bittersweet emotions.

For many, a trip to the fair is an annual tradition.

Kaylee Staral Margaret Schultz is from Brookfield and this is her 56th year going to the fair.

“56 years. Since we were married, we had kids and brought them every year,” Margaret Schultz from Brookfield smiled.

Across from where they sat Sunday enjoying fair food and drinks, a vendor celebrated another important tradition one last time.

“When we sold that last sandwich, we all broke down. You think about family, and how they started, my grandparents and dad, and that’s what did it for me,” Mike Millie said through tears.

Everett Eaton Mike Millie is a managing partner at Millie's Italian Sausage and after 93 years, they are closing their shop at the fair.

Millie, along with his family, decided this year would be the last.

“We know how lucky we’ve been to have the following we do," Millie said. "Without them, Millie’s wouldn’t be what it is."

On their last day, Millie’s children and grandchildren joined him in Wisconsin as they sold their last sausage.

The fair was so busy that Millie’s sold out of sausages at 3 p.m. Sunday.

While official attendance hasn’t been counted yet, the fair said last year, over one million people attended.

Fair food also means a lot to many of the families that return year after year.

Kaylee Staral Amanda Lavoe used to take her kids to the fair every year when they were little. Now they are back and digging into an annual tradition.

“Tradition is what Cream Puffs are all about, right?” Amanda Lavoe joked.

This year, the Cream Puff celebrated its 100th anniversary, another staple at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“What the state represents with products, animals, just being outside and family time is so special,” Lavoe smiled.

The 2025 fair dates have not yet been released.

