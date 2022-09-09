F-16 pilot who protected D.C on 9/11 to speak at EAA Aviation Museum on Sunday

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An F-16 pilot known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11 will tell her story on Sunday at the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series.

According to 620 WTMJ, Maj. Heather "Lucky" Penney will speak at 7 p.m. on the anniversary of 9/11. Penney was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base on 9/11 when she was informed of the attacks on the World Trade Center.

After learning of two more hijacked planes, Penney and Col. Marc Sasseville got in their F-16s with no weapons on a mission to stop a hijacked flight, now known as United 93. United 93 crashed in Pennsylvania as passengers fought against the hijackers.

As 620 WTMJ reports, Penney served two tours in Iraq after 9/11 and retired from the Air Force in 2016.

Sunday's event is free for EAA members and children 5 and under, and $5 for nonmembers. To learn more about the event, visit EAA's website.

