F-16 pilot who protected D.C on 9/11 to speak at EAA Aviation Museum on Sunday

Maj. Heather "Lucky" Penney was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base on 9/11 when she was informed of the attacks on the World Trade Center.
Alex Brandon/AP
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. In the foreground, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, opened in 2008 adjacent to the site, commemorates the lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 6:12 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 19:12:23-04

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An F-16 pilot known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11 will tell her story on Sunday at the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series.

According to 620 WTMJ, Maj. Heather "Lucky" Penney will speak at 7 p.m. on the anniversary of 9/11. Penney was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base on 9/11 when she was informed of the attacks on the World Trade Center.

After learning of two more hijacked planes, Penney and Col. Marc Sasseville got in their F-16s with no weapons on a mission to stop a hijacked flight, now known as United 93. United 93 crashed in Pennsylvania as passengers fought against the hijackers.

As 620 WTMJ reports, Penney served two tours in Iraq after 9/11 and retired from the Air Force in 2016.

Sunday's event is free for EAA members and children 5 and under, and $5 for nonmembers. To learn more about the event, visit EAA's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

