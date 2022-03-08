Explosions during structure fire near 30th and North likely caused by welding chemicals, officials say

MILWAUKEE — Explosions during a structure fire near 30th and North on Monday were likely caused by dangerous chemicals inside the building.

Fire officials received a call around 5:45 p.m. about smoke coming from a building near 30th and North.

Upon arrival, officials found heavy fire on the first and second floors of an occupied commercial building.

According to Deputy Chief Erich Roden, there were dangerous chemicals, including welding chemicals and unknown hazardous materials, inside the building.

TMJ4 News

Roden said there were several explosions, which was likely caused by the welding chemicals and gases.

A HAZMAT team was requested and determined there is currently no danger.

There was a partial interior collapse due to the fire.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

