Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Explosions during structure fire near 30th and North likely caused by welding chemicals, officials say

30th and north
TMJ4 News
An explosion was captured on camera at 5:23 p.m. during a fire near 30th and North on Monday.
30th and north
Posted at 8:47 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 21:49:04-05

MILWAUKEE — Explosions during a structure fire near 30th and North on Monday were likely caused by dangerous chemicals inside the building.

Fire officials received a call around 5:45 p.m. about smoke coming from a building near 30th and North.

Upon arrival, officials found heavy fire on the first and second floors of an occupied commercial building.

According to Deputy Chief Erich Roden, there were dangerous chemicals, including welding chemicals and unknown hazardous materials, inside the building.

30th and north fire

Roden said there were several explosions, which was likely caused by the welding chemicals and gases.

A HAZMAT team was requested and determined there is currently no danger.

There was a partial interior collapse due to the fire.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku