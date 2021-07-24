Explosion, fire at home near West Bend; 2 severely burned

Two people suffered severe burns in a home explosion and fire at a single-family house in the Town of Barton on Friday night.

Washington County Sheriff's officials say a neighbor called them just before 8:30p.m.

Deputies arrived on scene with the West Bend Fire Department and quickly upgraded the call for more assistance.

The agencies were aided by Lifestar Ambulance, WE Energies, Jackson, Allenton, Kewaskum, Newburg, Slinger, Germantown, Boltonville, Kohlsville, Fillmore, St Lawrence, Hartford, Grafton, and Richfield Fire Departments.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was also helping with traffic control in the area, which was shut down for nearly four hours. Neighboring homes were evacuated during the response.

The home and its contents appear to be total loss. The initial damage estimates are thought to be above $300,000 with minor damage to a home next door.

The cause has not yet been determined and the incident is under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the West Bend Fire Department.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip