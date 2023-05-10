Watch Now
Explosion, building collapse in Madison; multiple injuries reported

Posted at 7:10 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 20:16:16-04

MADISON, Wis. — Crews responded to an explosion and building collapse on Madison's west side on Tuesday, according to WISC-TV. Multiple injuries have been reported.

The incident happened near Gammon Road and Park Ridge Driver around 6 p.m. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

WISC-TV reports a portion of a multi-story condominium building collapsed. Witnesses in the area also reported hearing an explosion. Another witness told WISC-TV that she saw multiple people with apparent injuries.

Debris from the building is scattered in the area and multiple doors and windows are reportedly blown out.

Gammon Road is blocked in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

