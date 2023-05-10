Explosion, building collapse in Madison; multiple injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — Crews responded to an explosion and building collapse on Madison's west side on Tuesday, according to WISC-TV. Multiple injuries have been reported.

The incident happened near Gammon Road and Park Ridge Driver around 6 p.m. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Channel3000

WISC-TV reports a portion of a multi-story condominium building collapsed. Witnesses in the area also reported hearing an explosion. Another witness told WISC-TV that she saw multiple people with apparent injuries.

Debris from the building is scattered in the area and multiple doors and windows are reportedly blown out.

Channel3000

Gammon Road is blocked in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip