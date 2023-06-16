Exploring the journey of two Milwaukee drag performers

The History of Milwaukee Drag dates back to the 1800s.

As we celebrate PRIDE MONTH, for today’s Steph Connects, Steph sits down with two drag performers who share their journey into the art form.

B.J. Daniels is an author and legendary drag performer here in Milwaukee.

Andi Withani is an up-and-coming Drag performer who at a young age knows who he is and is enjoying his journey while also advocating for LGBTQ youth.

B.J. Daniels has written a book about the history of Milwaukee drag that chronicles seven generations of drag.

As Andi’s performance journey grows, he is well aware of the path B.J. and others have paved for him.

He says he’ll use his platform to help others who are exploring their truth.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip