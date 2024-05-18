Explore the newly expanded Baird Convention Center during open house

Today, May 18, the Baird Center will hold an open house for the public to explore new additions to the convention center.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the public will experience the 456 million dollar newly expanded convention center at the first look open house.

Guests will enjoy new state-of-the-art features and accommodations of the convention center. There will also be light refreshments for sale during the open house.

The new expansion of the convention center is located at 405 W. Killbourn Ave. and complimentary parking will be offered to guests on a first come first serve basis.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error