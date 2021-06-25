Watch
Explainer: Wisconsin renters wary as eviction ban nears end

Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jun 25, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Thousands of Wisconsin renters are worried they could lose their homes when a federal freeze on most evictions ends July 31.

The moratorium has helped renters throughout the country remain in their homes despite losing jobs or experiencing other economic hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration has funneled millions of dollars in federal pandemic rental aid to struggling tenants and more assistance is still available.

But about 16,000 state residents who responded to a U.S. Census Bureau survey released June 16 said they were worried they could be evicted within two months.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

