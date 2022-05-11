Experts to present competency findings for Green Bay dismemberment suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Taylor Schabusiness, 24, was back in Brown County court on Tuesday. She's accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man.

Schabusiness received a second competency exam prior to her latest appearance. The court is now determining if she's competent to stand trial.

"The process, particularly if there isn't an agreement on the part of both sides, is for the court to schedule an evidentiary hearing on this issue," Judge Thomas Walsh said. "And then, obviously, each side can come in to present their expert. And then the court renders a decision."

Another hearing has been set for May 19. Experts from the defense and state will present findings from Schabusiness' two competency exams.

Judge Thomas Walsh previously said the initial court-ordered evaluation indicated Schabusiness is competent to proceed with a trial.

Schabusiness has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in connection to the death of a Green Bay man back in February.