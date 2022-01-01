Experts offer tips to help you stick to your New Years goals in 2022

MILWAUKEE — For many of us, our New Year's resolution may be to get in shape, eat healthier, or read more. Yet sometimes it feels like we just can't stick with it. But experts are offering tips to help you keep with that goal in the new year.

You've likely done it before. Made a vow to try something new, or become a better version of yourself in the new year.

"I want to try and do a lot more walking exercise-wise," said ​Julie Ertl

"I'd like to be in a little bit better health, to exercise more, eat better," said ​Joe Stollenwerk

"I want to just approach situations with a spirit of gratitude," said ​Tristan Gross.

However, try as we may, life happens. And oftentimes it's hard to stick with and achieve these goals we set for ourselves.

"Trying to make huge changes at one time just doesn't tend to work out," said Gross.

But experts say committing to, and crushing, your New Year's resolutions doesn't have to be stressful as long as you follow some simple steps.

"It takes about 5 to 7 days for a new habit to form," said Kerri Balliet, a certified transformational life and leadership coach.

According to a 2016 study, of the 41% of Americans who make New Year's resolutions, by the end of the year, only 9% feel they are successful in keeping them. Balliet has been a life coach for the past four years, and says it's best to set realistic and smaller goals, create goals that bring you joy, and listen to your body.

"Whether your body is asking for rest, whether it's asking for embodied movement, whether it is asking for a supportive environment, whatever it is, give yourself permission to do it," said Balliet.

But most of all she says to give yourself the grace to make mistakes then get back up and try again.

"Every single day is a new starting point," said Balliet.

"That's a part of progress. Not getting it right and then figuring out where things went wrong," said Gross.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip