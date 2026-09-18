Experts discuss privacy and public access as attorney' move to seal evidence in Jacobs case

MILWAUKEE, Wi — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property last week. Now, attorneys for the victim have filed a motion to seal evidence in the case, including video that allegedly shows the crimes.

The motion was denied Thursday for improper formatting, but according to the Brown County judge's office, the court will address the order next week. The next court date is scheduled for the 24th. Jacobs does not have to be in the courtroom.

The attorneys cited Marsy's Law as part of the reason to get the records sealed. Marsy's Law was ratified in Wisconsin in 2020 and aims to strengthen legal protections for victims. Nela Kalpic is the director of Marsy's Law for Wisconsin, a victims' rights advocacy group.

"Going through something like this, it's enough that there is so much trauma that happens when something like that happens. But then also having to deal with that in the public eye and having that exposed in ways that yet again takes away control from victims," Kalpic said.

"And I think it is important to remember that we are dealing with people here, right? It could be someone's mother, sister, friend. And we just need to try and give grace and remember why victims are requesting something or asking for privacy during time like this," Kalpic said.

Marquette University journalism professor A. Jay Wagner says it could be tough to get the records sealed. With the chance for Jacobs to play on a national stage again this season, there is significant public interest in seeing the evidence.

"The open records law, which is how we would get access to these records, is pretty clear and very strong. There's a strong favor in the public interest in the disclosure of public records," Wagner said.

Both Kalpic and Wagner believe the judge will face a difficult decision.

"Everybody has the victims concerns at heart and that's where it gets into the tough area of making those decisions about what's in the public interest what should we know about these very public figures vs if this victim has expressly requested that this information should not be released," Wagner said.

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