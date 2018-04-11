Expert weighs in on MPS's troubled financial situation

“Is this the worst crisis MPS has had in my twenty plus years of following this pretty closely? And maybe I’m short-circuiting my memory, but I’d say yes,” said Borsuk.
Borsuk has covered education in this city since the early 1970s. He was a reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel then. He said at this point, district needs outside help.
“Whether it’s the Governor, whether the Mayor, whether it’s the business community, there are people who care, there are people who have been stepping up, but we need a lot more than what we’ve had so far,” Borsuk said.
Tuesday night, hundreds of MPS teachers packed a school board meeting taking turns at the podium to express frustration over proposed cuts.