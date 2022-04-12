Expecting parents who work for Milwaukee County will soon have 8 weeks of paid leave

Expecting parents who work for Milwaukee County will soon be entitled to eight weeks of parental leave.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley made it official by signing Paid Parental Leave legislation at Estabrook Park Tuesday afternoon.

The legislation was unanimously passed by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors last month.

The policy applies to the birth of a child or the adoption of any child under five years old.

According to a news release, a birthing parent will be eligible for additional days of leave in instances of devastating situations such as stillbirth or miscarriage. Paid leave will extend, in the case of birth or adoption, to parents and guardians alike.

It takes effect June 6.

“When we look at poor birth outcomes or at parents without the tools to make the most out of those first critical development stages in a young child’s life –Black and Brown parents are impacted disproportionately. It is the result of generations of discriminatory policies that prevented families of color from earning high wages, building emergency savings, and accessing financial resources that would allow them to take the time needed to care for their children – at any stage of development,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “This is a fantastic day for the 4,000 employees who work for the county and step in the right direction to improving equity throughout Milwaukee County.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip