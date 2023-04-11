Watch Now
Exotic Pet Surrender event in Sheboygan hopes to reduce invasive species

Event organizers say area organizations will be accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants. No questions asked.
J&amp;R Aquatic Animal Rescue
If you own an exotic pet that you're no longer able to care for, don't release them into the wild. Instead, you can safely surrender your pet on April 22.
Posted at 9:08 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 22:08:55-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — If you own an exotic pet that you're no longer able to care for, don't release them into the wild. Instead, you can safely surrender your pet on in Sheboygan on April 22.

The Exotic Pet Surrender event will be held at Maywood - Ellwood H. May Environmental Park, 3615 Mueller Road, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue is hosting the event and says area organizations will be accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants. No questions asked.

"In some areas, there are no rehoming options for exotic animals such as fish, birds, and reptiles," J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue said in a statement Monday. "Some pet owners that are unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful for the animal and the environment."

Domestic pets (dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs, and chickens) will not be accepted. Owners of domestic animals can instead look to pet shelters or rescues for rehoming options.

At the surrender event, you can meet with animal ambassadors to learn more about exotic pets. There will also be a photo booth where you can take your picture with a rescued pet.

Questions regarding the event can be emailed to: adoptions@jraar.org.

