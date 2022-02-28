Ex-Carroll University employee charged for making terrorist threats

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A former adjunct professor at Carroll University was charged for making terrorist threats at a school in Waukesha, four years after the same man was charged for harassing staff after he said the suspect in the Parkland, Florida mass shooting was his "hero," authorities say.

Timothy Hoeller was charged last Friday with terrorist threats - public panic or fear. A new criminal complaint states the most recent incidents happened on Feb 18th and 23rd, 2022 at a school in Waukesha, though the name of the school was not identified.

The complaint states officers were called to the school to follow up on a school threat made there. Authorities say the targets of his threats were an attorney for the school and the school itself.

According to the complaint, the detective "asked the defendant if he was going to have someone shoot up the school based on his comments, at which time the defendant states, 'someone would do it based on Victim B's methods.'" Victim B is the unidentified school.

If found guilty Hoeller could be fined up to $10,000 and spend up to 3.5 years in prison.

In 2018, Hoeller was charged with disorderly conduct after he repeatedly harassed school staff after he was fired, according to a previous criminal complaint. Hoeller was attempting to file a civil lawsuit against the school, but a law firm denied to represent him after he said, “Now I know why the Florida guy did what he did, he is my hero.” Hoeller in the end was convicted of disorderly conduct and was ordered to spend 60 days in Waukesha County Jail.

