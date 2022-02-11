It's Super Bowl weekend! The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. Here is everything you need to know about Super Bowl 56, and most importantly, how you can watch it.

Traditional Television

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. and you can watch live it live on TMJ4.

Peacock

If you don't have traditional cable television, you can stream the game too. NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, will show the game online. You can watch on your computer or smart TV. If you don't have Peacock, you can sign up here.

Rams vs. Bengals

Both teams feature quarterbacks that were drafted with the number one overall pick. The Rams' Matthew Stafford was selected first overall by the Detroit Lions in 2009, and Joe Burrow was selected first by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. The rams defeated the defending champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs, and the Bengals beat the defending AFC champions, Kansas City Chiefs, en route to the big game.

Where Is The Game

The game will be played at SoFi stadium which is in Englewood, California just southwest of the city of Los Angeles.

Halftime Show

This will be the largest halftime show in Super Bowl history. Five different performers will take the stage this year. Those artists include: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Of those five, Dr. Dre, Kendick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg all come from the Los Angeles Area.

Milwaukee Native in the Super Bowl

As the 252nd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Garrett got his shot to make an NFL roster with the Los Angeles Rams. He is a linebacker.

Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis III

MPD Officer Herbert Davis III and Bengals super fan is going to the Super Bowl. Officer Davis was shot while performing a welfare checkup Jan. 27. He went to the hospital and was released the next day. Afterwards, it was revealed he was a big fan of the Bengals. He was eventually surprised with two tickets to the Super Bowl, a few nights in a hotel, and a couple thousand dollars of spending cash.

