Everything up for grabs as customers strip away what's left of Fuddruckers

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — It’s been called the end of an era, as what remains of the Fuddruckers in Brookfield gets stripped away by customers Friday, some looking to reminisce.

Friday marks the second day of the restaurant’s liquidation sale where everything from furniture, kitchenware, décor, and even toilets were available for purchase.

Erik Rolfson works for Best Estate Services, the company managing the liquidation sale, and he said customer enthusiasm has been more than he was expecting.

“The amount of people that’ve come here and I believe have bought something just because it was Fuddruckers has been amazing to me,” Rolfson said. “A lot of people share memories doing birthdays here, all their birthdays here with their kids, after sporting events and things like that.”

Among those customers looking to strike a deal was Maurice Nicholson. With a crowbar and hammer in hand, Nicholson got to work removing a few framed photographs to purchase.

Photos of artists like Chuck Berry and Little Anthony and the Imperials caught his eye, never mind that they were glued to the wall.

“When I saw these, I said this would be really wonderful for a mancave or a back bar,” he said. “I think they’re just fantastic.”

Rolfson said traffic at the liquidation sale has been steady. He said on Thursday they averaged about one sale every two minutes for six hours.

The Fuddruckers liquidation sale will continue Saturday through Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Items will be 50% off on Sunday and Monday and 75% off on the final day of the sale.

