Evers vetoes more than 40 Republican-backed bills

Andy Manis/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol onn Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 21:57:51-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed more than 40 Republican authored bills, while he signed a bipartisan measure that provides funding for the construction of a new juvenile prison in Milwaukee.

The vetoes spanned a wide expanse of bills passed in this election year, measures that Republicans knew were doomed to fail but that give them — and Evers — something to campaign on.

Republicans don’t have enough votes to override his vetoes.

Among the bills Evers vetoed were measures that would have prohibited schools from requiring students and employees to wear masks and allowed holders of concealed carry permits to have firearms in the vehicles on school grounds.

