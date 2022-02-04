Evers signs bill making vaccine tampering a felony

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bill making it a felony to intentionally damage vaccines.

The Legislature passed the measure last month and Evers signed it Friday. The new law came in response to a pharmacist in a Milwaukee suburb spoiling more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021.

The new law makes it a Class I felony to intentionally make a vaccine unsafe, tainted, spoiled, ineffective, or otherwise unusable. That is punishable by up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

