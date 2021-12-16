Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Evers' maps would keep, but reduce Republican majorities

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Gov. Tony Evers
tony evers
Posted at 6:18 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 19:18:11-05

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has submitted maps to the Wisconsin Supreme Court that would not be as favorable to Republicans as the one approved by the Legislature, but would still maintain their majorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

Evers said Wednesday he was bound by the court’s ruling earlier this month that it would only consider maps that make as few changes as possible to the current maps put in place by the GOP-controlled Legislature a decade ago.

Evers and Democrats objected to the “least change” approach adopted by the conservative controlled Supreme Court.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale