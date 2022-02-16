Watch
Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 taxpayer refund

Morry Gash/AP
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is at rear. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:47 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 20:47:20-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is using his election year State of the State address to call on the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve his plan to send $150 to every taxpayer in Wisconsin, saying inaction by lawmakers now while people are suffering is “baloney.”

Republicans have already said the plan is dead on arrival.

Evers also announced that he was tapping federal pandemic relief money to pay for continuing a tuition freeze at the University of Wisconsin System for two years, increasing mental health services at schools and for Wisconsin National Guard members and supporting emergency medical services.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

