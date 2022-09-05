Evers and Michels highlight different issues they believe are top priorities for Wisconsinites

MILWAUKEE — On this Labor Day, Governor Tony Evers and businessman Tim Michels are capitalizing on President Joe Biden's visit by taking a stance on issues Wisconsinites are concerned about.

Both gubernatorial candidates highlighted different issues they believe are top priorities.

Hours before the president delivered his remarks, Michels spoke outside the Summerfest grounds focusing on the president's student loan forgiveness plan.

"Why should people that didn't go to college or that paid their own college tuition have to pay the tuition for those that went to college," Michels said. "This is absurd."

An issue very personal for Mary Dunne who has $60,000 in student loan debt.

"The $5-600 that I'm paying towards my student loans every month is money I can be filtering into the economy," Dunne said.

Evers focused on infrastructure and investing in high-paying jobs.

"Just in the last week, I directed funding to prepare 1,400 Wisconsin students for high wage, high skilled, and high demand careers," Evers said.

Investing in the youth is top of mind for voters like Quentin Prince who works with Milwaukee youth.

"We have to make sure that we are intentional about providing job opportunity, high paying family-sustaining jobs," Prince said.

Marie Hemming, a small business owner, cares about more job availability but worries about inflation.

"We can get more high paying jobs, but if inflation keeps catching up with it, you might as well talk about imaginary numbers," Hemming stated.

And she's not the only one feeling the pinch.

"The price of a can of beans go up from 99 cents to $2.50, has been tough on us," Dunne added.

No matter who you ask, voters say they want to see a leader move Wisconsin in the right direction.

Another major issue for voters is community safety, and how to curb the violence and make this city safer.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip