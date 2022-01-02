'Even with four wheel drive, it's getting pretty nasty out here' Snowstorm leads to dangerous driving conditions

Areas south of Milwaukee were hit the hardest as the first winter snowstorm of the new year pummeled on Saturday afternoon through the evening.

The snow came down hard in places like Kenosha and Racine making for treacherous conditions on the roads.

Whiteout scenes and low visibility led to several crashes along I-94 in Kenosha County during the day.

At one point Saturday afternoon all southbound lanes near Pleasant Prairie were shut down for nearly two hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Steven Sisavath, was visiting from Florida of all places pulled over to take a break when conditions were at their worst.

"Little slippery here and there," said Sisavath.

Luckily the Mars Cheese was open right off the exit.

"The highway I heard was shut down we got a lot of travelers coming in saying in was shut down so they stopped here for a while," said Kalyn Kelly, manager of the Mars Cheese Castle.

Drivers stopped in to pick up some Wisconsin snow storm essentials.

"They got some cheese of course and their spotted cow beer," said Kelly.

At a gas station in Kenosha, many locals were making sure their tanks were full.

"Just grabbing gas for my snowblower," said Dan Ramsdell.

Ramsdell's quick drive over to the gas station wasn't that easy as the winds and snow continued to pick up.

"Even with 4 wheel drive, it's getting pretty nasty out here. Some people are doing about 20 under and some people are flying right past them," said Ramsdell.

The winter storm warning will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine Counties.

