Evansville community members to meet to discuss tornado recovery efforts

Community members in Evansville will get together today to talk about recovery efforts after a historic February tornado touched down.

The Rock County Sheriffs Office and the County Emergency Management team will provide an update at 6 p.m. at Evansville High School.

Local officials said Wednesday that the tornado caused $2.4 million in damage.

