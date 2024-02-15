Evansville community members to meet to discuss tornado recovery efforts

Community members in Evansville will get together today to talk about recovery efforts after a historic February tornado touched down.
The Rock County Sheriffs Office and the County Emergency Management team will provide an update at 6 p.m. at Evansville High School.
Local officials said Wednesday that the tornado caused $2.4 million in damage.
