Estabrook Beer Garden to open early this season

The Estabrook Beer Garden has plans to open early this season, it announced Tuesday.

The Beer Garden said it anticipated opening sometime next week, though it wasn't specific on an exact date.

The garden said it planned to operate under the same plans it had in place in 2020, under City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County restrictions.

Policies that will be in place at the garden include social distancing, no more than six people at a table, no mingling between tables, and mask use is encouraged when patrons are not eating or drinking.

Estabrook said it will close the beer garden for the day if it sees people not complying with its policies.

As for other beer gardens in Milwaukee, some have still not announced when they plan to open.

South Shore Terrace said it was planning for sometime in Apri, though no exact date was listed.

The Landing at Hoyt Park said it planned to open on Wednesday, May 12.

