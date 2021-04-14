Eric Church replaces Morgan Wallen at Country Thunder Wisconsin

TWIN LAKES — Country musician Morgan Wallen will not be playing at Country Thunder Wisconsin, organizers announced Wednesday.

The Twin Lakes, Wisconsin country music festival said in a statement that Wallen has decided to cancel his 2021 events, including at Country Thunder.

Eric Church will instead replace Wallen as a headlining act on July 16 at this year's festival.

Church will join the other acts at the music festival: Russell Dickerson, Chris Lane, HARDY, Clay Walker, Tanya Tucker, Chicks With Hits (featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzie Bogguss), Neal McCoy, Parker McCollum, Kameron Marlowe, Parmalee, Sykamore, Jenny Tolman, Seaforth, Meghan Patrick, Nolan Sotillo, Ashland Craft, with additional acts to follow, according to organizers.

If you purchased a ticket for last year's canceled show, you already have a ticket for this year's festival.

Country Thunder Music Festivals also hosts festivals in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

“In many ways Eric Church is the epitome of what fans expect from a Country Thunder headliner,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO, Troy Vollhoffer, in the statement. “The last time he played in Twin Lakes might be the biggest crowd we’ve ever had in these parts.

