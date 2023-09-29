Equipment stolen from Estabrook Beer Garden

MILWAUKEE — Equipment was stolen overnight Wednesday from the Estabrook Beer Garden.

According to the beer garden's Facebook page, three pieces of equipment were stolen.

Due to the robbery, they may alter its Oktoberfest menu for this weekend.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

If you have any information or saw anything suspicious in the park, you are asked to contact the beer garden management or the Milwaukee County Sheriff.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip