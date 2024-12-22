Watch Now
Enjoy holiday tunes at the Mitchell Park Domes, Sunday afternoon

Enjoy holiday sights and sounds over at the Mitchell Park Domes.

Decked with festive decor, the 'Domes Holiday Parade' exhibit has something for everyone!

As a part of the holiday celebration "The Gentle Troubadour,” David HB Drake will be playing holiday music on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The performance runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

David HB Drake is known for his seasonal folk music, popular tunes, and traditional carols.

The Mitchell Park Domes will be open until 4 p.m. Sunday.

If you miss the heartwarming music but are still looking for holiday cheer, don't worry! Explore the other holiday events happening at the Domes:

