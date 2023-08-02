Enjoy a free concert series at the Indaba Bell Shell

MILWAUKEE — Located on the Bucyrus campus, the family-friendly entertainment venue, the Indaba Band Shell (2450 W. North Ave.) is offering free concerts featuring local up-and-coming artists.

The Indaba Band Shell offers an exclusive concert experience while also providing a space for anyone in the community to join.

“In traditional African Culture, Indaba refers to a gathering to resolve issues affecting the village, where each individual has a voice and where there is a common story created for all to share after they leave,” states Indaba Band Shell on their website.

The Band Shell and St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care brings these themes to their concert series by bringing together communities from all over Milwaukee for family-friendly events.

Participants are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to these performances, and view the concert from afar.

The concert series is expected to continue until the end of August. Each performance falls on a Wednesday night from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

The future performances are listed below.

Aug. 2, Holiday Revue, featuring Jeannie Holliday

Aug. 9, Black Arts MKE/ Youth & Family Night

Aug. 16, Adekola Adedapo & Friends

Aug. 23, Respect! A Tribute to the Queen of Soul

Aug. 30, Christopher’s Project

Read more on their website, or access their Facebook page for concert changes.

