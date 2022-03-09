'Empty bowls dinner': South Milwaukee High School students revive community fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee High School's Unity students are relaunching a community fundraiser that fell out of practice in 2014.

The "Empty Bowls Dinner" was a South Milwaukee High School staple before it disappeared in 2014. Now, the fundraiser is returning.

On Friday, students will host the dinner where community members can give $10 and receive a student-made bowl. They can then fill the bowl with soup made by South Milwaukee culinary students and then take it home at the end of the meal.

All proceeds from the event will go to Human Concerns, a South Milwaukee non-profit that provides food and clothes to people in need.

According to a news release from the school, The Unity student group, which consists of students from minority communities and those who support them, chose to revive the fundraiser in order to become more visible in the community.

“This is a great way to welcome the community into the school and see some of the skills our students are learning,” Principal Bryan Terry said. “It’s also an opportunity for our students to practice hospitality and give back to the community.”

Participants will be able to choose between tomato, broccoli cheddar, or loaded baked potato soup with optional bacon.

“These students have a lot to share with the community,” said Ishmael Simmons, a faculty advisor to the Unity group and a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher. “They want to be present and show the community who they are.”

The event will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 11 at South Milwaukee High School's cafeteria.

