EmpowHERing the Game: Arrowhead's Payton Eicher jumps into Classic 8 conference history

HARTLAND, Wis. — For Arrowhead High School senior Payton Eicher, every jump into the sand is a calculated sequence of speed, power, and precision.

"My first few strides are just big pushes, trying to reach for distance as I slowly get up the speed," Eicher said.

That speed builds into something she calls the penultimate step.

"It's a shortened step at the end of your jump, where you convert your speed into height, because although it's long jump, it's very important to get the height, because that's what's carrying you further in the pit," Eicher explained.

It's a science she has nearly mastered. But it almost never happened.

"Freshman year, she didn't even want to jump," Arrowhead's girls long and triple jump coach Jayson Eisenman chuckled.

Eisenman spotted something in Eicher during an informal tryout and pulled her aside.

Watch: Arrowhead's Payton Eicher jumps into Classic 8 conference history

Arrowhead's Payton Eicher jumps into Classic 8 conference history

"We had some kids out here on the field just trying out jumps… and immediately, I was like, whoa, this kid's got something," Eisenman said.

Eicher was skeptical at first.

"Coach E kind of pulled me aside, thinking that – just from noticing the types of things I was doing – thinking that I could be a good long jumper. And I was just like, 'If you say so?'" Eicher laughed.

The results came quickly. Eicher finished third at state as a sophomore and fourth as a junior despite dealing with injuries. Then, on May 2, 2026, at the Brookfield Central meet, she made history.

Eicher jumped 20 feet — shattering her own school record by nearly a foot, becoming the first and only girl to reach that mark in the history of the Classic 8 conference, and landing 3rd all-time in Wisconsin. The jump also ranks 15th in the country this season and currently leads the state.

"It's so unbelievable, and yet knowing the girl, it's totally believable," Eisenman said.

Eicher said everything came together on that jump.

"I think that 20-foot jump I was really just able to finally correct everything in one jump, which is what really got me to that 20-foot mark," Eicher said.

With the state championship in June still ahead — where Arrowhead is chasing a third straight title — Eicher said she knows there is still room to grow.

"It was really exciting seeing that – it's so early in the season – knowing I still have so much time to improve," Eicher said.

After her final high school season, Eicher will continue her career at Youngstown State. She hopes her journey sends a message to young girls watching.

"I have always hated the stigma that sports are for boys, and girls can't be good sports… I just think it's really important to know that there's no limit to what they can achieve," Eicher said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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