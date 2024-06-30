Empowering the next generation of rock stars: Girls Rock MKE's Camp showcase on Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Girls Rock Camp empowers girls and gender-expansive youth to pick up an instrument, join a band and build a song they will later perform at the end of the week-long camp.

Now, after preparation, and practice the campers are set to perform tomorrow.

According to a press release, Girls Rock MKE's mission is to empower individuals of marginalized identities and diverse experiences through music education and performance.

The showcase to highlight the campers from the first session is this Sunday, June 30. The family-friendly event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

According to a press release, the showcase will feature one song from seven brand-new camper bands: Wolf Pack, Blueberry Moon, Lonely Crawlers, The Royal Dreams, Pop Rocks, The Big Six and Shooting Stars.

The event will take place at Turner Hall Ballroom located at 1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee.

Tickets can be purchased in advance of the event here.

Tune in tomorrow to hear about the event.

