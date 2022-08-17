Watch Now
Employee dies at Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, OSHA investigates

The death happened Tuesday evening during operating hours. The mill said the worker's family was contacted.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 11:23:39-04

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26)  — An employee died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, Wis., sparking an investigation into the incident by OSHA. Few details have been released so far.

According to a statement from the mill, the death happened Tuesday evening during operating hours. The mill said the worker's family was contacted.

The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"We express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident," the mill's statement said.

NBC 26 is awaiting a response from OSHA for additional information.

