Emergency alert: Waukesha Sheriff's Dept. asks public to avoid the area of Moreland and Main

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Sheriff's Department is asking the public to avoid the area of E. Moreland Blvd. and E. Main Street in the City of Waukesha.

The incident began around 6 p.m. on Friday.

TMJ4 Moreland and Main in Waukesha.

In an emergency alert sent to area residents, officials say there is an ongoing police incident in the area.

An "all clear" will be sent when the area is secured.

TMJ4 News The Waukesha Sheriff's Department is asking the public to avoid the area of E. Moreland Blvd. and E. Main Street in the City of Waukesha.

Police and SWAT teams are surrounding the Baymont Inn & Suites.

TMJ4 News is on scene and talked to a woman who says her husband is inside. He told her he heard a gunshot, followed by someone yelling "shots fired."

The woman's husband later made it out safely. He tells TMJ4 News he heard several loud bangs.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip