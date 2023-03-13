Elvis Costello headlining Summerfest's BMO Pavilion on June 24

MILWAUKEE — Elvis Costello & The Imposters is scheduled to headline Summerfest's BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Saturday, June 24 2023.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. via Summerfest.com.

MILWAUKEE, WI (March 13, 2023) – Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce Elvis Costello & The Imposters as the headliner for the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Saturday, June 24 2023. This is the eighth of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.



Summerfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., is an independent and premier national music festival, celebrating it’s 55th anniversary in 2023.



Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. via Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com], Ticketmaster.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com], or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.



During Summerfest, concerts at the BMO Pavilion will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances, giving fans the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.



For more information visit Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com]



About Elvis Costello

Born in London and raised there and in Liverpool, D.P. MacManus later came to be known as “Elvis Costello”. He has been performing in public for over fifty years, solo, with the pianist, Steve Nieve and with the bands Rusty, the Attractions, His Confederates - including two former members of Elvis Presley’s TCB Band - The Rude Five, an acoustic ensemble, The Sugarcanes and his current ensemble, The Imposters.



He made his Carnegie Hall debut as the guest of Spinal Tap in 2001, returning in 2006 to appear with The Chieftains on St. Patrick’s Day and to perform “The Long Journey Home”, an anthem co-written with Paddy Moloney before making his own solo concert debut in 2014 with a two-night stand shortly before his 60th birthday. As a solo performer Costello has appeared on the bill of “The Bob Dylan Show”, while he and The Imposters have, in more recent years, toured as co-headliners with Blondie and in support of both Steely Dan and The Police.



Costello is a writer and part-time musician who made a number of records in the 20th Century, some of which are still remembered today, the most notable for many being the first five releases which were all produced by his friend, Nick Lowe and with whom he is always proud to share the bill and possibly a song or two. Elvis Costello is the composer and lyricist of over six hundred published titles, including fifteen songs co-written with Paul McCartney and renowned collaborations with Allen Toussaint, the Brodsky Quartet and T Bone Burnett.



Costello has composed songs for Roy Orbison, Georgie Fame, Chet Baker, Dusty Springfield, Solomon Burke and Johnny Cash and written songs with Loretta Lynn, Bill Frisell, Aimee Mann, Chris Difford, Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson, Carole King and his wife, Diana Krall. His compositions have been recorded by George Jones, Linda Ronstadt, June Tabor, Christy Moore, Norma Waterson and Bjork.



Costello’s most enduring songwriting collaboration has been with Burt Bacharach beginning with the song, “God Give Me Strength” in 1995. Their co-written, award-winning album “Painted From Memory” led to the composition of a significant number of songs for musical theatre, some of which were heard first on the album, “Look Now”, the E.P. “Purse” and collected on the four-album set, “The Songs Of Bacharach & Costello”, released early in 2023. He is a member of both The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2020. Costello was awarded an O.B.E. for his services to music.



About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Located in downtown Milwaukee, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. The 2023 edition consists of three weekends (Thursdays – Saturdays) June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023. For the latest information, visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @Summerfest.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.



