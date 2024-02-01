In Today's Talker — Elmo has become the Internet's therapist.

On social media, the beloved Sesame Street character asked, "how is everybody doing?"

The answers were not what Elmo was expecting.

Celebrities, news outlets, and fellow Sesame Street Characters all replied with despair, dread and exhaustion.

Sesame Street thanked Elmo for checking in... and posted links to mental health resources.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



