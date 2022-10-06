Elmbrook Humane Society saves 65 cats from hoarding case, here's how you can help

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) staff responded to a request from the Brookfield Police Department to remove cats from deplorable conditions at a residence in Brookfield.

According to a news release, on their first visit, EBHS staff were able to remove 43 cats from the property.

That weekend, three of the rescued cats gave birth to 10 kittens.

There were two more visits that the EBHS team made to the home and during those visits, 12 more cats were rescued.

All of the cats will be seen by veterinary staff and treated for any ailments.

EBHS took in 65 cats and kittens in total from this hoarding case. With their arrival, EBHS is now caring for over 115 cats and kittens.

EBHS is asking for the public's assistance to help cover the extra expenses being taken on by this hoarding case.

If you would like to donate, you can donate money at the EBHS website. EBHS has also created an Amazon Wish List.

Another option for those who would like to help is fostering. If you are considering fostering cats or dogs you can learn more information on the EBHS fostering webpage.

