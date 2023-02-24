Watch Now
Elks Lodge #46 hosts fundraiser on Friday to honor Peter Jerving, fallen Milwaukee police officer

The fundraiser is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Proceeds will go to the Fallen Heroes fund
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 17:17:51-05

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Feb. 24 the Elks Lodge on Good Hope Road is hosting a fundraiser for Milwaukee's fallen police officer, Peter Jerving.

The fundraising event is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The lodge will be offering an all-you-can-eat fish and chicken buffet for $17 per person. A portion of the buffet sales will go to the Fallen Heroes Fund.

100 percent of the proceeds from the lodge's raffle table and bake sale will also be donated to the Fallen Heroes Fund.

The Elks Lodge #46 is located at 5555 Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee.

