Elkhorn tactical situation cleared, residents can resume normal activities

ELKHORN, Wis. — UPDATE: According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, "The incident in the City of Elkhorn has been cleared. There is no danger to the community. Neighbors may return to their apartments."

Previous reporting:

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin said it is responding to a "tactical situation" in the City of Elkhorn Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the office, law enforcement is responding to a "tactical situation" in the area of West Court St. and West St. in the City of Elkhorn.

The sheriff's office said, residences on West Court Street and West Street between Monica Drive and East Sedgemwadow Street should "stay in your residence, away from windows. All others please avoid area. Please do not call 911 to obtain information. We will update further with more information as it becomes available."

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.

