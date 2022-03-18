Elite Sports Club working with Brookfield police to identify victims in hidden locker room camera video

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Police Department and Elite Sports Club are working together to identify the victims of a hidden locker room camera.

On February 18, officials responded to the Elite Sports Club in Brookfield to reports that someone had been recording inside the women's locker room. At that time, officers investigated and took a suspect into custody.

Now, a month later, the police department has released an update saying they don't know how many total victims there are. They said they know there are several and they are working to identify them.

Elite Sports Club also released a statement this week saying police have identified the two dates where the camera was in the locker room. The club shared a list of people that visited the club on those dates, which police are using to identify potential victims.

The club went on to say, "We have continued to conduct thorough inspections of the locker rooms and other areas at each of our clubs and have found no suspect issues. We will remain on the lookout, as this is now a routine requirement of our MOD protocols."

Police said they are not going to name the suspect until charges have been filed with the district attorney's office.

This investigation comes after a man was arrested and charged with secretly recording at least 542 men at various Wisconsin Athletic Club facilities, including one in Brookfield.

Brookfield police said they do not believe the two cases are connected.

