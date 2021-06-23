Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Eliminating Wisconsin business property tax gains momentum

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
Diners are served in an outdoor patio at a restaurant in the Old Town area Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Winchester, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Small Business Struggles Winchester
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 17:16:26-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan push to end a tax Wisconsin businesses pay on property that has long been targeted for elimination is gaining momentum.

That comes even as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers remains silent on whether he will sign or veto the proposal. Republicans proposed eliminating the tax.

They included $202 million in the state budget proposal to pay for it. A bill to eliminate the tax cleared two committees on bipartisan votes Wednesday. One panel giving approval was the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. The full Legislature is expected to vote on it next week, along with the state budget.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch Milwaukee Tonight weekdays at 6:30 p.m.