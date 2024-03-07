Elijah Vue's mother, her partner to appear in court Thursday

Elijah Vue's mother and her partner are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang are both charged with child neglect in the disappearance of the 3-year-old boy.

Elijah was reported missing from his Two Rivers home on February 20th and remains at the center of a statewide Amber Alert. The boy's family will continue search efforts Thursday morning.

There are still lingering questions about the car police say they have in their possession and how it's connected to the case.

"Where did the car even come from? Did it live in the apartment complex? Was it friends of theirs? Maybe just a little bit more information. Was there DNA found in the car? Why do we think it's this specific car," asks searcher Lori Supal.

Baur and Vang are expected to appear at the Manitowoc County Courthouse at 10:30 Thursday morning.

