Electric fire truck named 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' this year

APPLETON, Wis. — Pierce Manufacturing, Inc. announced Wednesday its zero-emissions pumper has won the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" competition for 2022.

The Pierce Volterra Electric Fire Truck received tens of thousands of votes. Pierce, an Oshkosh Corporation company based in Appleton, was among 16 finalists in this year's competition.

All the products nominated in the contest, which was sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, are made within the state of Wisconsin.

Volterra was introduced in 2021. According to a news release, Pierce announced the placement of three zero-emissions pumpers in three communities, including the City of Madison, Wisconsin Fire Department, the City of Portland, Oregon Fire and Rescue, and Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department in Arizona.

So, what makes the electric fire truck cool?

Well, for starters, Volterra was the first zero-emissions electric fire truck in service in the entire continent! It also reduces local carbon emissions.

According to Pierce, Volterra's "pumper technology consists of a proprietary Oshkosh Corporation patented parallel-electric drive train featuring an electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission which allows zero-emissions operation when powered by the integrated onboard batteries. The patented parallel-electric drive train can also be coupled to the internal combustion engine to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system when needed for sustained long term pumping operations."

Its range is also tailored to a fire department's needs for a full-shift operation! The electric fire truck even has a fast charging solution.

"(Volterra) incorporates a fire station-based, all-encompassing vehicle charging infrastructure provided by an established nationwide energy supplier," Pierce said in a statement.

To learn more about Pierce Manufacturing and the revolutionary Pierce Volterra platform of electric vehicles, visit the company's website.

