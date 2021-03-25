Elderly woman robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Waterford, police say

WATERFORD, Wis. — Police say an elderly woman was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint on Wednesday, March 24 at approximately 11:53 a.m. outside of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, located at 822 Forrest Ln in the Village of Waterford.

Police say two unknown men approached the woman, one flashing a black handgun outside of the store. They threatened her, stole her purse, keys and car, according to police.

The men fled Northbound on State Highway 36 towards Milwaukee County in the victim's car. Waterford police began tracking the suspects with OnStar car service.

The men traveled through Milwaukee County and made it to the City of West Allis where West Allis police eventually caught up to the suspects.

West Allis police took both suspects into custody and recovered a loaded 40-caliber handgun and other weapons.

The Waterford Police Department is leading this investigation and reports that no one was injured during this incident.

