Elderly person physically assaulted in Greendale home amid attempted break-in

MILWAUKEE — An 83-year-old victim was physically assaulted Wednesday morning by a 25-year-old Milwaukee male who attempted to gain entry into their home.

The Greendale Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries but is expected to live. The attack occurred around 12:58 a.m.

The suspect attempted to break into another victim's house near 84th Edgerton around 12:08 a.m. The incident occurred 20 minutes before the call, but the suspect fled once officers arrived, according to police.

The two phone calls were related. The suspect was taken into custody around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday and was sent to the Milwaukee County Jail.

This case will be determined by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Greendale Police Department at (414) 423-2121.

