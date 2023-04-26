Man using leaf blower shot in the head, killed by neighbor in Northern Illinois

ANTIOCH, Ill. — An elderly man in Northern Illinois has been charged with murder after prosecutors say he fatally shot his neighbor in the head while he was using a leaf blower earlier this month.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says 79-year-old Ettore Lacchei was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 59-year-old William Martys.

Deputies were dispatched to the 40700 block of North Black Oak Avenue, Unincorporated Antioch, on April 12 for a report of an unresponsive man on a driveway. The man, identified as Martys, was found shot in the head and later died at the hospital.

Lacchei, who is Martys next-door neighbor, had "various perceived grievances with Martys," according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

On the day of the murder, Martys was approached by Lacchei while he was using a leaf blower in his yard. Lacchei began arguing with Martys and then allegedly shot him in the head, the sheriff's office says.

Lacchei was arrested at his home during a search warrant on Tuesday, April 25. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges of two counts of first-degree murder.

Lacchei remains in jail as he awaits his initial court hearing.

