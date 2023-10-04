Elderly man dead after being buried inside a silo in Kenosha County

BRIGHTON, Wis. — An elderly man was found dead after being buried inside a silo in Kenosha County on Tuesday.

According to Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, emergency crews were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an elderly man stuck inside a silo in the 1500 block of 240th Ave. in the Town of Brighton.

Several agencies responded to the scene and quickly initiated life-saving efforts to resuscitate the unresponsive man. Officials say he was initially located buried under corn silage contained within the silo.

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department said, "Although every resource and every possible effort was made by the highly trained and equipped personnel on scene, it was unfortunate that the efforts to save the victim's life were not successful. Emergency crews then began working to recover the victim and remove him from nearly 100 feet up inside the silo."

Crews were cleared from the scene around 4:15 p.m.

The matter is pending review by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. The victim's name has not yet been released.

