Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elderly driver crashes into Vilter building in Cudahy: Police

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
The Vilter building in Cudahy Tuesday.
the Vilter building in Cudahy Tuesday.
Posted at 3:48 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 16:48:24-04

CUDAHY — Police believe an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and drove into the Vilter building in Cudahy Tuesday.

Cudahy police say the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied conference room inside the building at 5555 S. Packard Ave. around 10:30 a.m.

The elderly remained in the vehicle until first responders arrived and helped him out of the car.

No injuries were reported. Officers found no signs of impairment to the driver and believe the crash was a result of driver error. The driver was brought to Froedert Hospital for medical evaluation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

vote

Your guide to the 2021 Spring Election in Wisconsin