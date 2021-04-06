Elderly driver crashes into Vilter building in Cudahy: Police

CUDAHY — Police believe an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and drove into the Vilter building in Cudahy Tuesday.

Cudahy police say the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied conference room inside the building at 5555 S. Packard Ave. around 10:30 a.m.

The elderly remained in the vehicle until first responders arrived and helped him out of the car.

No injuries were reported. Officers found no signs of impairment to the driver and believe the crash was a result of driver error. The driver was brought to Froedert Hospital for medical evaluation.

